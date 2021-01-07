Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

74,450 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Poirier et Fils

819-825-5214

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV TOIT OUVRANT

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Garage Poirier et Fils

1780 3e Avenue, Val-D'or, QC J9P 1W4

819-825-5214

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6585970
  Stock #: 21170A
  VIN: 1C4RJFAGXJC403342

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Noir/Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,450 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.garagepoirieretfils.com/occasion/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2018-id8053793.html

DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - CAMERA DE RECUL - TOIT OUVRANT - BLUETOOTH - VOLANT CHAUFFANT - RÉTROVISEURS CHAUFFANTS - PNEUS ÉTÉ - PNEUS HIVER SUR MAGS

Vehicle Features

Tapis protecteurs
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Démarreur à distance
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Hayon électrique
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants
Coussins gonflables - Interrupteur marche / arrêt

Garage Poirier et Fils

Garage Poirier et Fils

1780 3e Avenue, Val-D'or, QC J9P 1W4

819-825-5214

