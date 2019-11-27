Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD, CUIR, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, HAYON É

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD, CUIR, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, HAYON É

Location

Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

46, route Kennedy, Vallée-Jonction, QC G0S 3J0

418-253-5445

  1. 4384140
  2. 4384140
  3. 4384140
  4. 4384140
  5. 4384140
  6. 4384140
  7. 4384140
  8. 4384140
  9. 4384140
  10. 4384140
  11. 4384140
  12. 4384140
  13. 4384140
  14. 4384140
  15. 4384140
  16. 4384140
  17. 4384140
  18. 4384140
  19. 4384140
  20. 4384140
  21. 4384140
  22. 4384140
  23. 4384140
  24. 4384140
  25. 4384140
  26. 4384140
  27. 4384140
  28. 4384140
  29. 4384140
  30. 4384140
Contact Seller

$18,760

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,200KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4384140
  • Stock #: u3186a
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D89EGA34506
Exterior Colour
Argent
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.clicheautovallee.com/occasion/Ford-Explorer-2014-id7644157.html

ENSEMBLE REMORQUAGE 5 000 LBS, GRAND ÉCRAN TACTILE AVEC CAMÉRA, CLIMATISATION ET CHAUFFAGE ARRIÈRE, SIÈGES EN CUIR CHAUFFANT, BLUETOOTH, USB,RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS, HAYON À OUVERTURE ÉLECTRIQUE TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Double climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Téléphone cellulaire
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques
  • Tachymètre
  • Quatre sièges baquets
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Valise électrique
  • Pédales électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

2018 Ford Focus TITA...
 53,000 KM
$15,234 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 2500...
 197,913 KM
$19,430 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix R...
 149,979 KM
$5,975 + tax & lic
Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

46, route Kennedy, Vallée-Jonction, QC G0S 3J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-253-XXXX

(click to show)

418-253-5445

Send A Message