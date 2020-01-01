2019 Ford Fiesta

https://www.clicheautovallee.com/occasion/Ford-Fiesta-2019-id7672782.html



MAG SPORT NOIR, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES NOIR CHAUFFANT, GRAND ÉCRAN AVEC CAMÉRA, BLUETOOTH, USB, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, ANDROID AUTO ET APPLE CARPLAY, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 2.9%

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Pare-chocs de couleur assortie

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Démarreur à distance

Sièges tissu

Tout équipé

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Verrouillage sans clé

Dégivreur de Lunette

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Rétroviseur électrique

Télédéverrouillage

Téléphone cellulaire

Appuie-bras central

Lumières automatiques

Porte-gobelet

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Valise électrique

