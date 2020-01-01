Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE ENS. DÉCOR SPORT NOIR, HAYON, TAUX À

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE ENS. DÉCOR SPORT NOIR, HAYON, TAUX À

Location

Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

46, route Kennedy, Vallée-Jonction, QC G0S 3J0

418-253-5445

  1. 4516191
  2. 4516191
  3. 4516191
  4. 4516191
  5. 4516191
  6. 4516191
  7. 4516191
  8. 4516191
  9. 4516191
  10. 4516191
  11. 4516191
  12. 4516191
  13. 4516191
  14. 4516191
  15. 4516191
  16. 4516191
  17. 4516191
  18. 4516191
  19. 4516191
  20. 4516191
  21. 4516191
  22. 4516191
Contact Seller

$15,775

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,898KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4516191
  • Stock #: u4010
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ2KM124847
Exterior Colour
Vert
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.clicheautovallee.com/occasion/Ford-Fiesta-2019-id7672782.html

MAG SPORT NOIR, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES NOIR CHAUFFANT, GRAND ÉCRAN AVEC CAMÉRA, BLUETOOTH, USB, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, ANDROID AUTO ET APPLE CARPLAY, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 2.9%
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Téléphone cellulaire
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Valise électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

2014 Ford Fusion SE,...
 62,500 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 38,779 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex LIMIT...
 29,899 KM
$30,975 + tax & lic
Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

Cliche Auto Ford Vallée-Jonction

46, route Kennedy, Vallée-Jonction, QC G0S 3J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-253-XXXX

(click to show)

418-253-5445

Send A Message