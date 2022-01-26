Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *PNEUS NEUFS*

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *PNEUS NEUFS*

Chaput Automobile

2500, boul. Marie-Victorin, Varennes, QC J3X 1R4

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,576KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4476225
  • Stock #: # d'unitÃ© K9107A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR401443
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Dodge Grand Caravan Se *pneus Neufs* 2016\n\nEssuie-glaces intermittents, Freins ABS, Coussin gonflable conducteur, Lecteur CD, Lecteur MP3, Chauffe-moteur, Miroirs chauffants, Air climatisé, Climatisation deux zones, Commandes audio au volant, Volant ajustable, Aileron, Deux portes coulissantes, Tapis protecteurs, Attelage remorque, Ordinateur de bord, Radio AM/FM, Jantes en alliage, Antipatinage, Coussins gonflables\n\nBALANCE DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE PLAN OR DODGE GLOBALE JUSQU'AU 26 JANVIER 2022 OU 100000 KM TRANSFÉRABLE SANS FRAIS... Mags noirs, pneus neufs, dem. à distance, vitres teintées, gr. électrique, A/C, régulateur de vitesse, STOW N' GO 3e rangée, 7 passagers, traité antirouille permanent, un seul proprriétaire, une très belle mini-fourgonnette!!! Carfax disponible, aucun accident...

*****TEXTOS BIENVENUE 514 707-4090*****

CHAPUT AUTO CONCESSIONNAIRE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM À VARENNES DEPUIS PLUS DE 65 ANS. TOUS NOS VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTÉS, RÉPARÉS ET GARANTIS. FINANCEMENT RAPIDE SUR PLACE 2 IÈME ET 3 IÈME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.


Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Attelage remorque
  • Deux portes coulissantes

Send A Message