Dodge Grand Caravan Se *pneus Neufs* 2016



Essuie-glaces intermittents, Freins ABS, Coussin gonflable conducteur, Lecteur CD, Lecteur MP3, Chauffe-moteur, Miroirs chauffants, Air climatisé, Climatisation deux zones, Commandes audio au volant, Volant ajustable, Aileron, Deux portes coulissantes, Tapis protecteurs, Attelage remorque, Ordinateur de bord, Radio AM/FM, Jantes en alliage, Antipatinage, Coussins gonflables



BALANCE DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE PLAN OR DODGE GLOBALE JUSQU'AU 26 JANVIER 2022 OU 100000 KM TRANSFÉRABLE SANS FRAIS... Mags noirs, pneus neufs, dem. à distance, vitres teintées, gr. électrique, A/C, régulateur de vitesse, STOW N' GO 3e rangée, 7 passagers, traité antirouille permanent, un seul proprriétaire, une très belle mini-fourgonnette!!! Carfax disponible, aucun accident...



