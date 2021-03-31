Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Rebel GAR.PROLONGÉE

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel GAR.PROLONGÉE

Location

Chaput Automobile

2500, boul. Marie-Victorin, Varennes, QC J3X 1R4

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,134KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4476207
  • Stock #: # d'unitÃ© K.5137.A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT4GS283935
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
https://www.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c7663027.html

RAM 1500 Rebel Gar.prolongée 2016\n\nEssuie-glaces intermittents, Freins ABS, Coussin gonflable conducteur, Lecteur MP3, Chauffe-moteur, Miroirs chauffants, Air climatisé, Climatisation deux zones, Commandes audio au volant, Volant ajustable, Marchepieds, Tapis protecteurs, Doublure de caisse, Attelage remorque, Radio satellite, Ordinateur de bord, Radio AM/FM, Jantes en alliage, Antipatinage, Phares antibrouillards, Coussins gonflables, Port USB, Climatiseur automatique, Volant chauffant\n\nUn VRAI Rebel!!! Navigation, système de communication mains libres, caméra de recul, miroirs de remorquage, contrôleur de freins électriques d'origine, dem. à distance, sièges électriques chauffants, système de son ALPINE à 9 hauts-parleurs, volant chauffant, LINEX, couvert rigide repliable sur boîte, gr. électrique, A/C et +++. Très bien entretenu, traité antirouille permanent. CARFAX DISPONIBLE...

BALANCE DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE GLOBALE PLAN OR RAM JUSQU'AU 31 MARS 2021 OU 100000 KM TRANFÉRABLE SANS FRAIS.

*****TEXTOS BIENVENUE 514 707-4090*****

CHAPUT AUTO CONCESSIONNAIRE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM À VARENNES DEPUIS PLUS DE 65 ANS. TOUS NOS VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTÉS, RÉPARÉS ET GARANTIS. FINANCEMENT RAPIDE SUR PLACE 2 IÈME ET 3 IÈME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.


WWW.CHAPUTOCCASION.COM

SBELLEMARE@CHAPUTAUTOMOBILE.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Port USB
  • Attelage remorque
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

