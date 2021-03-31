https://www.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c7663027.html



RAM 1500 Rebel Gar.prolongée 2016



Essuie-glaces intermittents, Freins ABS, Coussin gonflable conducteur, Lecteur MP3, Chauffe-moteur, Miroirs chauffants, Air climatisé, Climatisation deux zones, Commandes audio au volant, Volant ajustable, Marchepieds, Tapis protecteurs, Doublure de caisse, Attelage remorque, Radio satellite, Ordinateur de bord, Radio AM/FM, Jantes en alliage, Antipatinage, Phares antibrouillards, Coussins gonflables, Port USB, Climatiseur automatique, Volant chauffant



Un VRAI Rebel!!! Navigation, système de communication mains libres, caméra de recul, miroirs de remorquage, contrôleur de freins électriques d'origine, dem. à distance, sièges électriques chauffants, système de son ALPINE à 9 hauts-parleurs, volant chauffant, LINEX, couvert rigide repliable sur boîte, gr. électrique, A/C et +++. Très bien entretenu, traité antirouille permanent. CARFAX DISPONIBLE...



BALANCE DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE GLOBALE PLAN OR RAM JUSQU'AU 31 MARS 2021 OU 100000 KM TRANFÉRABLE SANS FRAIS.



*****TEXTOS BIENVENUE 514 707-4090*****



CHAPUT AUTO CONCESSIONNAIRE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM À VARENNES DEPUIS PLUS DE 65 ANS. TOUS NOS VÉHICULES SONT INSPECTÉS, RÉPARÉS ET GARANTIS. FINANCEMENT RAPIDE SUR PLACE 2 IÈME ET 3 IÈME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.





WWW.CHAPUTOCCASION.COM



SBELLEMARE@CHAPUTAUTOMOBILE.

