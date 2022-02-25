2007 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,795 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8280663

8280663 Stock #: 094

094 VIN: JN8AZ08W27W659535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,175 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

