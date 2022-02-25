Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

204,000 KM

Details Features

$4,795

+ tax & licensing
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-208-5413

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-208-5413

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8280699
  Stock #: 097
  VIN: WBAVA33588KX87675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

