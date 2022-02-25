Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

147,262 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-208-5413

Premium

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-208-5413

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

147,262KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8280657
  Stock #: 093
  VIN: KMHHT6KD5AU038990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

