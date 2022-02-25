$6,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Premium
Location
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-208-5413
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
147,262KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8280657
- Stock #: 093
- VIN: KMHHT6KD5AU038990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,262 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
