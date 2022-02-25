$5,495+ tax & licensing
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Groupe Capital Auto
514-208-5413
2010 Kia Rondo
2010 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-208-5413
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
143,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8280675
- Stock #: 095
- VIN: KNAHH8A85A7308026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,738 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
