2010 Nissan Sentra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2010 Nissan Sentra

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Watch This Vehicle
12868109

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

  1. 1755271947283
  2. 1755271947830
  3. 1755271948298
  4. 1755271948785
  5. 1755271949369
  6. 1755271949889
  7. 1755271950387
  8. 1755271950833
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP1AL660536

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

En tant qu'experts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.

 

✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.

 

💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.

 

Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀

 

Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prilo Occasion

Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX 186,700 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2011 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM 254,000 KM $5,795 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 400 4MATIC for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 400 4MATIC 143,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Prilo Occasion

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prilo Occasion

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

450-369-XXXX

(click to show)

450-369-3013

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Prilo Occasion

450-369-3013

2010 Nissan Sentra