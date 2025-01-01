2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

wolfsburg

Watch This Vehicle
13165421

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

wolfsburg

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

  1. 1762810299753
  2. 1762810300172
  3. 1762810300567
  4. 1762810301015
  5. 1762810301415
  6. 1762810301824
  7. 1762810302235
  8. 1762810302656
  9. 1762810303050
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWHJ7AJ9AM077722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

En tant qu'experts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.

 

✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.

 

💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.

 

Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀

 

Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prilo Occasion

Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta wolfsburg for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2010 Volkswagen Jetta wolfsburg 210,000 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2017 Honda HR-V LX 151,100 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer DE for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Prilo Occasion

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prilo Occasion

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

450-369-XXXX

(click to show)

450-369-3013

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Prilo Occasion

450-369-3013

2010 Volkswagen Jetta