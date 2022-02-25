Menu
2011 BMW 328i

159,000 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-500-2658

2011 BMW 328i

2011 BMW 328i

328i xDrive AWD Classic Edition

2011 BMW 328i

328i xDrive AWD Classic Edition

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8448159
  • VIN: WBAPK7G52BNN78008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

