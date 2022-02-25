Menu
2011 Kia Rondo

182,723 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-208-5413

2011 Kia Rondo

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

2011 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-208-5413

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

182,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8280696
  • Stock #: 096
  • VIN: KNAHH8A80B7336883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-208-5413

