$6,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Scion tC
2011 Scion tC
Location
Prilo Occasion
607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
450-369-3013
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKJF5C70B3002608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 159,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Prilo Occasion
607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
2011 Scion tC