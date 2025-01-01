Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Scion tC

159,800 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Scion tC

Watch This Vehicle
12246709

2011 Scion tC

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

  1. 1741181205
  2. 1741181209
  3. 1741181211
  4. 1741181214
  5. 1741181217
  6. 1741181220
  7. 1741181223
  8. 1741181226
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKJF5C70B3002608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prilo Occasion

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2015 BMW 3 Series 156,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander 213,000 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2010 Jeep Wrangler 240,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Prilo Occasion

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prilo Occasion

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

450-369-XXXX

(click to show)

450-369-3013

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prilo Occasion

450-369-3013

Contact Seller
2011 Scion tC