Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Outback

200,000 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-500-2658

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pwr Moon/Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pwr Moon/Nav

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448180
  • VIN: 4S4BRGLCXB3396089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Capital Auto

2011 BMW 328i 328i x...
 159,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 141,000 KM
$9,295 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent L
 175,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

514-500-XXXX

(click to show)

514-500-2658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory