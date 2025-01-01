Menu
Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

2012 Audi A4

164,694 MI

Details Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi A4

2.0T

12509131

2012 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,694MI
VIN WAUBFCFL7CN013696

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 164,694 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-500-2658

2012 Audi A4