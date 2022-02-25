$11,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi S4
Premium
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
182,751KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8280645
- Stock #: 091
- VIN: WAUFGCFL0CA117002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3