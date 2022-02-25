2012 Audi S4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 7 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 8280645

8280645 Stock #: 091

091 VIN: WAUFGCFL0CA117002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 182,751 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

