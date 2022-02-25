Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi S4

182,751 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-208-5413

Contact Seller
2012 Audi S4

2012 Audi S4

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi S4

Premium

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-208-5413

  1. 8280645
  2. 8280645
  3. 8280645
  4. 8280645
  5. 8280645
  6. 8280645
  7. 8280645
  8. 8280645
  9. 8280645
  10. 8280645
  11. 8280645
  12. 8280645
  13. 8280645
  14. 8280645
  15. 8280645
  16. 8280645
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

182,751KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280645
  • Stock #: 091
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL0CA117002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groupe Capital Auto

2015 Kia Rio SX
 39,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 95,000 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 272,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

514-208-XXXX

(click to show)

514-208-5413

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory