2012 BMW 5 Series

<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2012 BMW 5 Series

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

12469852

2012 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,000KM
VIN WBAXH5C55CDW10711

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2012 BMW 5 Series