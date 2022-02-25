$8,795+ tax & licensing
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
Groupe Capital Auto
514-208-5413
2013 BMW X3
2013 BMW X3
28i
Location
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-208-5413
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8280639
- Stock #: 090
- VIN: 5UXWX9C58D0A26628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3