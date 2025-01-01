2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

193,500 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

12668076

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA5DG092892

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Email Prilo Occasion

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe