2015 Kia Rio

<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 ou Francis St-Laurent, au 450****801****9669</span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2015 Kia Rio

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Rio

11999203

2015 Kia Rio

Location

Prilo Occasion

607 Rue Chicoine Bureau 120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

450-369-3013

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM4A30F6448313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Email Prilo Occasion

