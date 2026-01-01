$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Man LX
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Man LX
Location
Prilo Occasion Vaudreuil
607 Rue Chicoine Bur:120, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-307-0454
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,313 KM
Vehicle Description
En tant qu'experts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.
Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.
Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. Nous acceptons les échanges.
Contactez-moi, SYLVAIN LEFRANCOIS, au 514****968****7070
Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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