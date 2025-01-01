Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

101,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE

Watch This Vehicle
12673563

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE

Location

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

  1. 1750562841070
  2. 1750562841609
  3. 1750562842058
  4. 1750562842508
  5. 1750562843006
  6. 1750562843455
  7. 1750562843881
  8. 1750562844339
  9. 1750562844759
  10. 1750562845205
  11. 1750562845648
  12. 1750562846073
  13. 1750562846504
  14. 1750562846935
  15. 1750562847395
  16. 1750562847814
  17. 1750562848237
  18. 1750562848674
  19. 1750562849094
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYL2RV4JA715601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Capital Auto

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 162,400 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv 133,800 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle HIGHLINE for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2012 Volkswagen Beetle HIGHLINE 190,100 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Groupe Capital Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

Call Dealer

514-500-XXXX

(click to show)

514-500-2658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Groupe Capital Auto

514-500-2658

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar