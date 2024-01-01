$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Location
Groupe Capital Auto
607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3
514-500-2658
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
170,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7V27L1441503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 170,143 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
