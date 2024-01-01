Menu
2020 Ford Transit Connect

170,143 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7V27L1441503

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 170,143 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Capital Auto

Groupe Capital Auto

607 Rue Chicoine, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 9J3

514-500-2658

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Capital Auto

514-500-2658

2020 Ford Transit Connect