$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2009 Pontiac Solstice
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
52,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8439123
- Stock #: CON19
- VIN: 1G2MB35B09Y101484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0