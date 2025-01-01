Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

235,226 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13287689

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 13287689
  2. 13287689
  3. 13287689
  4. 13287689
  5. 13287689
  6. 13287689
  7. 13287689
  8. 13287689
  9. 13287689
  10. 13287689
  11. 13287689
  12. 13287689
  13. 13287689
  14. 13287689
  15. 13287689
  16. 13287689
  17. 13287689
  18. 13287689
  19. 13287689
  20. 13287689
  21. 13287689
  22. 13287689
  23. 13287689
  24. 13287689
  25. 13287689
  26. 13287689
  27. 13287689
  28. 13287689
Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
235,226KM
VIN 1GNSKBE04BR305529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 80U/RED_JEWEL_TIN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24740C
  • Mileage 235,226 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2011 Kia Optima LX+ for sale in Avonlea, SK
2011 Kia Optima LX+ 179,631 KM $9,997 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali Ultimate for sale in Avonlea, SK
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali Ultimate 27,036 KM $104,997 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Avonlea, SK
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 197,592 KM $12,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe