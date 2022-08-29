Menu
2011 RAM 2500

203,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SLT

2011 RAM 2500

SLT

2011 RAM 2500

SLT

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9071341
  Stock #: CON01
  VIN: 3D7UT2CL2BG575442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
