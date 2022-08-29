2011 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9071341

9071341 Stock #: CON01

CON01 VIN: 3D7UT2CL2BG575442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.