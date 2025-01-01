Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c12138122.html>https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c12138122.html</a>

2012 RAM 1500

249,797 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12432055

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 12432055
  2. 12432055
  3. 12432055
  4. 12432055
  5. 12432055
  6. 12432055
  7. 12432055
  8. 12432055
  9. 12432055
  10. 12432055
  11. 12432055
  12. 12432055
  13. 12432055
  14. 12432055
  15. 12432055
  16. 12432055
  17. 12432055
  18. 12432055
  19. 12432055
  20. 12432055
  21. 12432055
  22. 12432055
  23. 12432055
  24. 12432055
  25. 12432055
  26. 12432055
  27. 12432055
  28. 12432055
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,797KM
VIN 1C6RD7HT8CS112743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,797 KM

Vehicle Description

https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c12138122.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2012 RAM 1500 Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2012 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Avonlea, SK
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT 249,797 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Avonlea, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 91,329 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Avonlea, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 119,646 KM $28,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500