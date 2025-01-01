$15,900+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,797KM
VIN 1C6RD7HT8CS112743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 249,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2012 RAM 1500