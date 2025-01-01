$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
235,774KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKTEC1EG305915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 235,774 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
http://www.nelsongm.com/used/Chevrolet-Silverado_1500-2014-id11824701.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crewcab 5.3L (Located in Avonlea)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Nelson GM
2016 GMC Acadia Denali 313,868 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 85,814 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 92,612 KM $62,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Nelson GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
Call Dealer
306-868-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500