Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
263,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061597
- Stock #: 22184A
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC8EG487852
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22184A
- Mileage 263,046 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0