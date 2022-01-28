$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
108,924KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8164888
- Stock #: 22038A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC4GG198884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 22038A
- Mileage 108,924 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Nelson GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0