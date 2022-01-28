Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

108,924 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 8164888
  2. 8164888
  3. 8164888
  4. 8164888
  5. 8164888
  6. 8164888
  7. 8164888
  8. 8164888
  9. 8164888
  10. 8164888
  11. 8164888
  12. 8164888
  13. 8164888
  14. 8164888
  15. 8164888
  16. 8164888
  17. 8164888
  18. 8164888
  19. 8164888
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,924KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164888
  • Stock #: 22038A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC4GG198884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 22038A
  • Mileage 108,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nelson GM

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 98,156 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 67,710 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 160,373 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nelson GM

Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory