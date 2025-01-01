Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=https://images.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Atlas-c12231273.html>https://images.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Atlas-c12231273.html</a>

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12497839

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 12497839
  2. 12497839
  3. 12497839
  4. 12497839
  5. 12497839
  6. 12497839
  7. 12497839
  8. 12497839
  9. 12497839
  10. 12497839
  11. 12497839
  12. 12497839
  13. 12497839
  14. 12497839
  15. 12497839
  16. 12497839
  17. 12497839
  18. 12497839
  19. 12497839
  20. 12497839
  21. 12497839
  22. 12497839
  23. 12497839
  24. 12497839
  25. 12497839
  26. 12497839
  27. 12497839
  28. 12497839
  29. 12497839
  30. 12497839
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1V2MR2CA7KC515276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

https://images.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Atlas-c12231273.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Highline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Avonlea, SK
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 83,471 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Avonlea, SK
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 80,702 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Avonlea, SK
2021 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 194,039 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2019 Volkswagen Atlas