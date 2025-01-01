Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
13181657

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 13181657
  2. 13181657
  3. 13181657
  4. 13181657
  5. 13181657
  6. 13181657
  7. 13181657
  8. 13181657
  9. 13181657
  10. 13181657
  11. 13181657
  12. 13181657
  13. 13181657
  14. 13181657
  15. 13181657
  16. 13181657
  17. 13181657
  18. 13181657
  19. 13181657
  20. 13181657
  21. 13181657
  22. 13181657
  23. 13181657
  24. 13181657
  25. 13181657
  26. 13181657
Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3VWC57BU6KM142146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Avonlea, SK
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 100,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 159
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 159" High Country 39,313 KM $86,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Avonlea, SK
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 16,371 KM $61,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2019 Volkswagen Jetta