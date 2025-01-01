Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Buick Enclave Premium AWD for sale

2023 Buick Enclave

33,426 KM

Details Description Features

$56,994

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13119992

2023 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Premium

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 13119992
  2. 13119992
  3. 13119992
  4. 13119992
  5. 13119992
  6. 13119992
  7. 13119992
  8. 13119992
  9. 13119992
  10. 13119992
  11. 13119992
  12. 13119992
  13. 13119992
  14. 13119992
  15. 13119992
  16. 13119992
  17. 13119992
  18. 13119992
Contact Seller

$56,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,426KM
VIN 5GAEVBKWXPJ260898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,426 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Buick Enclave Premium AWD for sale

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Avonlea, SK
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 148,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Avonlea, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS for sale in Avonlea, SK
2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD RS 28,121 KM $41,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2023 Buick Enclave