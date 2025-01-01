$56,994+ taxes & licensing
Location
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,426 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Buick Enclave Premium AWD for sale
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Power Outlet
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
