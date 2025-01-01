Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale

2023 Honda CR-V

38,389 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13191065

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

  1. 13191065
  2. 13191065
  3. 13191065
  4. 13191065
  5. 13191065
  6. 13191065
  7. 13191065
  8. 13191065
  9. 13191065
  10. 13191065
  11. 13191065
  12. 13191065
  13. 13191065
  14. 13191065
  15. 13191065
  16. 13191065
  17. 13191065
  18. 13191065
  19. 13191065
  20. 13191065
Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,389KM
VIN 2HKRS4H74PH121752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic (B640M)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,389 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Avonlea, SK
2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 0 $19,997 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Avonlea, SK
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 100,683 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Avonlea, SK
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 16,371 KM $61,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

2023 Honda CR-V