2023 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Nelson GM
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
306-868-5555
Used
38,389KM
VIN 2HKRS4H74PH121752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic (B640M)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,389 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Honda CR-V