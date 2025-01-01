Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-3500-c11840223.html>https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-3500-c11840223.html</a>

2023 RAM 3500

30,560 KM

Details Description Features

$86,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 3500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12163635

2023 RAM 3500

Limited

Location

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

306-868-5555

Contact Seller

$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,560KM
VIN 3C63R3SL8PG599660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,560 KM

Vehicle Description

https://images.autoaubaine.com/RAM-3500-c11840223.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2023 RAM 3500 Limited

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nelson GM

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Avonlea, SK
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 235,774 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Avonlea, SK
2016 GMC Acadia Denali 313,868 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country for sale in Avonlea, SK
2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 85,814 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nelson GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nelson GM

Nelson GM

200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0

Call Dealer

306-868-XXXX

(click to show)

306-868-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

Nelson GM

306-868-5555

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 3500