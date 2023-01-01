Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Mustang

86,000 KM

Details Features

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Mustang

2007 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 10070457
  2. 10070457
  3. 10070457
  4. 10070457
  5. 10070457
  6. 10070457
  7. 10070457
  8. 10070457
  9. 10070457
  10. 10070457
  11. 10070457
  12. 10070457
  13. 10070457
  14. 10070457
  15. 10070457
  16. 10070457
  17. 10070457
Contact Seller

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$18,499

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$18,499
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10070457
  • Stock #: F54V4K
  • VIN: 1ZVFT82H275208703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Axle
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
17" mini spare wheel w/tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
Auxiliary pwr point
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
50/50 split/fold-flat rear bench seat

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver & front passenger Second Generation airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 97,000 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 182,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 76,920 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory