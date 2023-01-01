$18,499+ tax & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
306-453-4444
2007 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$18,499
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
86,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10070457
- Stock #: F54V4K
- VIN: 1ZVFT82H275208703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Axle
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
17" mini spare wheel w/tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
Auxiliary pwr point
Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
50/50 split/fold-flat rear bench seat
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver & front passenger Second Generation airbags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
