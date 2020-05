Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats

Cargo area lamp

Temporary spare tire

(3) passenger assist grips

(2) coat hooks

Dual front/rear cup holders

Intermittent rear wiper

Driver/front passenger door storage w/bottle holders

Drivers seatback pocket Safety Brake Assist

Driver/front passenger airbags

Driver/front passenger side airbags Comfort Rear Heat Ducts Windows Rear Window Defroster Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Body colour front/rear bumpers Suspension Independent strut type front suspension

Independent multi-link type rear suspension

Front/rear coil springs/stabilizer bars Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine speed-sensing variable assist

Body colour pwr heated mirrors Seating 3-point safety belts for all seating positions

Additional Features Fuel Door Release

110-amp alternator

Drivers footrest

Telescopic-type/double acting shock absorbers

Body colour rear spoiler

Map lamps

Dual Exhaust System

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

P235/60R18 all-season tires

Side impact door beams

Front variable intermittent windshield wipers

2.3L DOHC 16-valve I4 MZR DISI turbocharged engine

Direct injection turbo system

Body colour lift gate garnish

Double centre console w/lid

Pwr outlet w/cap

Driver/front passenger side air curtains w/roll over sensor

Integrated child seat anchors brackets

18" aluminum wheels

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, sport mode

Driver/front passenger sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors, extensions

60/40 split folding rear seat w/centre armrest, (2) height adjustable head restraints

Privacy glass-inc: rear door glass, quarter glass, rear gate glass

Warning lamps-inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags

Driver/front passenger safety belt-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, height adjustment

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel/coolant temperature gauges

Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto front windows up/down system, keyless auto front windows up feature

