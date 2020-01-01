Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,318KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519221
  • Stock #: F31Y8K
  • VIN: 1D7HW38K38S548637
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Light Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

102,318 kms; 3.7L; Automatic; 4WD; Light Grey Interior; Bright Silver Metallic Exterior; 14 Photos #22

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Sentry Key theft-deterrent engine immobilizer
Convenience
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Floor Console
  • Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Safety
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Dual-note horn
  • Key-in-ignition/seat belt warning buzzer
  • Front advanced multi-stage airbags
  • 16" steel spare wheel
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch driver
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
  • Full-size spare tire w/tire carrier winch
  • Body-colour front fascia & rear bumper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Suspension
  • HD suspension
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Trim
  • Bright/body-colour grille
Windows
  • Front door tinted glass w/deep-tint sunscreen on rear windows
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Corporate 8.25 rear axle
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Door ajar warning lamp
  • Part-time transfer case w/electronic shift-on-the-fly
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery w/run-down protection
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • 205mm front axle
  • Scissor-type jack
  • Dual-position tailgate
  • Front seat area carpet
  • Headlamps on warning chimes
  • Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Headlamps w/chrome trim & chrome bezels
  • Luxury tilt steering wheel
  • Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
  • Front assist handles
  • Dual sun visors w/passenger vanity mirror
  • 16" x 8.0" cast aluminum wheels
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3 capability, (4) speakers
  • 12V pwr outlets-inc: centre console, instrument panel
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, 200-KPH speedometer, black bezel
  • Lighting-inc: front map/dome, rear dome
  • 3.7L V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE

