2008 Jeep Wrangler

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
What's that saying? Can't go over it, under it, have to go around it?..... Ya.. That doesn't apply to this Jeep. Light bars, 2 inch level and upgraded tires. Go up it, down it, or through it. A few beauty marks here and there but it's a Jeep! Built for performance and should be covered in mud, bumps and bruises. Priced to sell! Through our mechanical inspection and ready for sale. Call or Text 306-453-4444.
