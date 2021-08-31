Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

157,250 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Sahara

Location

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Sale

157,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7699435
  • Stock #: F47D22
  • VIN: 1J4GA59198L634027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,250 KM

Vehicle Description

What's that saying? Can't go over it, under it, have to go around it?..... Ya.. That doesn't apply to this Jeep. Light bars, 2 inch level and upgraded tires. Go up it, down it, or through it. A few beauty marks here and there but it's a Jeep! Built for performance and should be covered in mud, bumps and bruises. Priced to sell! Through our mechanical inspection and ready for sale. Call or Text 306-453-4444.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
18" x 7.5" aluminum machined cast wheels
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

