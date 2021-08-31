2008 Jeep Wrangler

Sale $17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 2 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7699435

7699435 Stock #: F47D22

F47D22 VIN: 1J4GA59198L634027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,250 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 18" x 7.5" aluminum machined cast wheels Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.