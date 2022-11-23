$14,995+ tax & licensing
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
306-453-6741
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
Convertible Trendline
Location
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-6741
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,161KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9360748
- Stock #: F4V7KN
- VIN: 3VWRF21Y08M402760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 87,161 KM
Vehicle Description
#490
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC
Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0