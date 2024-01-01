Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Edge

139,000 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 10865817
  2. 10865817
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$14,999

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$14,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Documentation Surcharge Surcharge
+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
139,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK48C49BA84543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Body colour spoiler
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel

Interior

Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
1st & 2nd row map lights
(4) 12V pwr points

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Additional Features

60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers
particulate air filter
quarter windows & liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Carlyle, SK
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 52,100 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Carlyle, SK
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 121,500 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue SV Happy New Year for sale in Carlyle, SK
2022 Nissan Rogue SV Happy New Year 29,500 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Edge