2009 Ford Edge
SEL
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$14,999
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$14,999
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Documentation Surcharge Surcharge+ $399
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
139,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK48C49BA84543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Automatic quad beam halogen headlamps
Body colour spoiler
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Interior
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Sliding front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
1st & 2nd row map lights
(4) 12V pwr points
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
Windows
Privacy glass on rear doors
Additional Features
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat w/EasyFold remote seat release
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers
particulate air filter
quarter windows & liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
