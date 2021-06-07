2009 GMC Sierra 1500...

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7212254

7212254 Stock #: F422W1

F422W1 VIN: 3GTEK13399G235498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

