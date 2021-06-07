Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

143,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Cloth Bench

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Cloth Bench

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7212254
  Stock #: F422W1
  VIN: 3GTEK13399G235498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Description

143500 kms; 5.3L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Ebony Interior; Silver Birch Metallic Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

