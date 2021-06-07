Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,450 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 7277630
  2. 7277630
  3. 7277630
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7277630
  Stock #: F42YFX
  VIN: 5NMSG73E49H293306

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

