2010 Ford Edge

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CF5D

Mileage 121,279 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Body Colour Door Handles Pwr Liftgate Mini spare tire Temporary spare tire Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers Body colour spoiler Rear 2-speed wiper Solar tinted front windows Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers Black rocker/door clad mouldings 3-bar chrome grille Quad beam halogen headlamps Fog lamps w/chrome bezel Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps, integrated blind spot mirrors Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Reverse Sensing System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Front seat side impact air bags LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Rear Window Defroster Front air conditioning (2) coat hooks Rear centre armrest Front seatback map pockets Ambient Lighting Overhead console w/sunglass holder (6) cup holders Chromed door handles Message centre w/compass Rear cargo management system located under floor (3) grab handles 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat EasyFold remote rear seat release Front console w/deep bin Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS) Brushed aluminum instrument panel finish Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors 1st & 2nd row map lights Gear shifter w/chrome bezel Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter (4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel, centre console, 2nd row & cargo area Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Pwr steering Dual chrome exhaust tips 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes 3.16 Axle Ratio 3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine One touch integrated start (OTIS) Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

