2010 Ford Edge

121,279 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,279KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8110129
  Stock #: F4CF5D
  VIN: 2FMDK4KC0ABB43438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CF5D
  • Mileage 121,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Body Colour Door Handles
Pwr Liftgate
Mini spare tire
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
3-bar chrome grille
Quad beam halogen headlamps
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps, integrated blind spot mirrors
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
(2) coat hooks
Rear centre armrest
Front seatback map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(6) cup holders
Chromed door handles
Message centre w/compass
Rear cargo management system located under floor
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Front console w/deep bin
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Brushed aluminum instrument panel finish
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row map lights
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel, centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Roof Antenna
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

