Listing ID: 7559692

7559692 Stock #: F46AFA

F46AFA VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFC66913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Belt-Minder w/audio mute MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

