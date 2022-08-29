Menu
2010 Ford F-150

155,152 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,152KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9314596
  Stock #: F4UVXF
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFB64021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UVXF
  • Mileage 155,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Speed Control
Front Reading Lamps
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
155 amp alternator
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
CARGO LAMP
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

