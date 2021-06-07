Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Taurus

125,567 KM

Details Description

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Taurus

2010 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Taurus

SEL AWD

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

  1. 7180013
  2. 7180013
  3. 7180013
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7180013
  • Stock #: F25G6Y
  • VIN: 1FAHP2HW0AG128496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CINNAMON
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F25G6Y
  • Mileage 125,567 KM

Vehicle Description

We know this vehicle well as it was one of our service loaners. We're not the drive it into the ground kind of dealer and like to sell our loaners while they still have plenty of life left in them. Always well maintained and ready to go! Complete with Bluetooth, Heated seats, AWD and a lot of other great features. Available at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sask!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Jeep Compass Al...
 18,539 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer S...
 80,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 130,000 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory