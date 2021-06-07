Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

121,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Well Maintained!

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Well Maintained!

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7277633
  Stock #: F434YP
  VIN: 2CNFLEEC0B6326758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Through the shop and looking to find it's new home. This 2011 Equinox is well equipped with all the convenient options a person needs. Low KM for the year and locally owned. We invite you to come down and check it out at Merit Ford in Carlyle Sk. Call or Text 306-453-4444.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

SK-9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

