2011 Chevrolet Suburban

304,210 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-453-6741

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

LT w/1SD

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

LT w/1SD

Location

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-6741

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

304,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244018
  • Stock #: F4DFUX
  • VIN: 1GNWKMEGXBR164699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 304,210 KM

Vehicle Description

304210 kms; 6.0L 8 cyl.; Automatic; 4WD; Black Interior; Sheer Silver Metallic Exterior #22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Highway #13 at Highway #9, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

